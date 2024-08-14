Writers, thinkers talk about the freedoms they seek

“I want freedom from all kinds of violence and oppression in the name of gender, caste, class, sexuality, religion, and from dictatorship, fear, and insecurities. I would like to remember and pass on the legacy of all the unknown, unheard, and unseen women who fought for the country’s freedom. This includes illiterate, poor, and Dalit women. I have been talking about such heroes since the 75th Independence Day. ‘We the people’ in the Preamble also includes these women.”