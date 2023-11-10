Year-long celebrations from Nov 26 to honour Constitution

Bengaluru: Commemorating the 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution of India, several groups have come together to organise year-long activities from November 26.
Activities such as quizzes, blood donation camps, exhibitions, culture showcases and discussions organised by #ReclaimConstitution, International Institute of Art Culture & Democracy and RR Naik Seva Trust await the city's residents.
Addressing the press on Thursday, members of these groups said that the year-long events were a celebration of Constitutional values such as democracy, justice, liberty, equality, fraternity, and fundamental rights.
November 26 will see a cycle ride from the Ashoka Pillar in Jayanagar to the Constitution Circle in Yeshwantpur via the Vidhana Soudha at 7 am. Blood donation vans will be stationed at both the starting and the ending points under the #BleedForUnity campaign, which aims to invite people to send out a message of unity, integrity and communal harmony through donating blood.
Artwork from the Constitution will be on display at various schools and colleges from November 26 onwards, and pop-up quizzes about the Constitution will be held at several locations across the city on the same day, expanding to other cities until November 26, 2024. #CultureKatte panel discussions and dolls depicting constitutional values will be on display at various institutions.