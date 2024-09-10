Yediyur lake brims with silt after excessive idol immersion  

Bengaluru: The Yediyur lake will be closed on Tuesday for Ganesha idol immersion as the BBMP begins cleaning operations at the waterbody.

A BBMP statement said the lake was initially scheduled to be open from September 7 to 17. However, due to the high volume of immersed idols, the lake reached the capacity by Monday. Authorities will clean the silt and remove the immersed idols on Tuesday and refill the kalyani with fresh water.