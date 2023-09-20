Yeshwantpur Junction: Work picks up pace for car park, elevated road

Work has picked up pace for the construction of a multi-level car park and ramps for an elevated road on the market side of the Yeshwantpur railway station. With a daily footfall of 1 lakh passengers, Yeshwantpur is the second busiest train station in Karnataka. It is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 380 crore. The work began this February and is slated for completion in July 2025.