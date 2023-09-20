Yeshwantpur Junction: Work picks up pace for car park, elevated road

Work has picked up pace for the construction of a multi-level car park and ramps for an elevated road on the market side of the Yeshwantpur railway station. With a daily footfall of 1 lakh passengers, Yeshwantpur is the second busiest train station in Karnataka. It is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 380 crore. The work began this February and is slated for completion in July 2025.
On Tuesday, the South Western Railway (SWR) shared the project’s progress.
Work is currently going on the eastern side (platform number 1) where arrival and departure points for vehicles are coming up. The station will have a massive air concourse (14,800 sqm) that will be on a par with airport waiting lounges.
The multi-level car park will be spread over 6,000 sqm. On the eastern side, it will accommodate 90 two-wheelers and cars. On the western (metro) side, it will accommodate 35 cars or about 70 two-wheelers. Plus, there will be space for the halting of 40 autos/cabs and 50 two-wheelers.