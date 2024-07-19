Young artistes render Thyagaraja compositions

The aim of the event is to promote up-and-coming talent in the field of art and culture. “It’s important to promote young artistes, as it plays a pivotal role in protecting the future of Indian classical music. With the help of Yuva Sagara, we want to find future maestros of Hindustani and Karnatik music,” says Rajmohan Krishnan, founder of Ekatvam Foundation. He points out that the focus is not on launching individual careers but on providing a platform to showcase talent.