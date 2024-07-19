Young artistes render Thyagaraja compositions

Ekatvam, an initiative by Entrust Foundation, is presenting the first edition of ‘Ekatvam Yuva Sagara’, an evening of classical music on Saturday.
The first edition is titled ‘Thyagaraja Manasa’, and it will feature three young artistes performing Thyagaraja compositions.
The aim of the event is to promote up-and-coming talent in the field of art and culture. “It’s important to promote young artistes, as it plays a pivotal role in protecting the future of Indian classical music. With the help of Yuva Sagara, we want to find future maestros of Hindustani and Karnatik music,” says Rajmohan Krishnan, founder of Ekatvam Foundation. He points out that the focus is not on launching individual careers but on providing a platform to showcase talent.
The first edition will feature performances by Ragasudha Balasubramanian, a 17-year-old Karnatik vocalist from Chennai, Amogh Nadadur, a 27-year-old violinist from Mysuru, and Sunaada Krishna Amai, a 25-year-old Chennai-based Mridangam player.
On July 20, 6 pm, at Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Foundation, Banashankari. Entry free.
Published 19 July 2024, 03:16 IST