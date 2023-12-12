Young wordsmiths bring laughter, insights to DHiE writing contest

Bengaluru: What would you do if you were a robot? While the instant answer to that question would be a list of chores most of us dread to do, the little champions taking part in the interschool creative writing competition, organised by Deccan Herald Newspaper in Education (DHiE) Mastermind, gave humour-filled and socially responsible replies.
“If I were a robot, I would be tired doing all the human chores. I would wonder how I am letting humans laze around,” wrote Nandhana R, a seventh grade student from Silicon City Academy, who won the second prize in the competition.
The competition brought out the best of creativity among young minds and allowed them to explore their writing skills to its full potential.
“Such competitions give the children a platform to improve their knowledge. Through such events, they learn to express their views and put to action what they have learnt in the classroom,” said Sushma VS, mother of one of the students.
From listening to music to rendering dance performances, many other students also wrote about their favourite hobbies and how the hobby had helped them balance the academic pressure.
The ‘creative writing’ competition was a part of the week-long interschool competitions, organised by DHiE Mastermind between November 24 and December 1.
While over 700 children from 100 schools participated in the competition, the creative writing contest alone saw 200 children try their hand at writing from 80 schools.
Topics at the creative writing competition included 'If I were a robot', 'Conversation you had with your favourite animal', 'Importance of having strong family ties', and ‘Write a story describing what it’s like to be an athlete or dancer, or any other sport or hobby’.
Winners of creative writing competition
Senior category
Tejaswini L, Soundarya School
Khushi Sharma, Our Lady of Fathima High School
Sahana GJ, Holy Spirit School CISC
Jnaneshwar L, Our Lady of Fathima High School
Junior category
Dhanya VS, MESKKPS
Nandhana R, Silicon City Academy
Shinchana Sharma R, Sri Jnankshi Vidya Niketan
P Lahari, Kids Global