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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Your quick guide to eco-events this week in Bengaluru

Sessions on rivers, forests, climate anxiety and civic innovation are lined up
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 00:25 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 00:25 IST
BengaluruMetrolife

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