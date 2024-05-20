Youth arrested for riding bike with woman on fuel tank in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Hebbal traffic police arrested a youth after a viral video purportedly showed him recklessly riding a bike with a woman sitting on its fuel tank.
Police have written to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) concerned to revoke his driving licence.
The video showed Silambarasan, a resident of Kaval Byrasandra, riding his motorcycle on the Ballari Road flyover in Kodigehalli from Yelahanka towards Hebbal. Police initiated a probe after the video went viral.
Investigators reviewed the video, traced the vehicle to Silambarasan and arrested him.
An FIR has been filed under IPC Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) at the Hebbal traffic police station.
Published 20 May 2024, 00:59 IST