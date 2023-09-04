Youth fatally stabs father of minor girl he was wooing

Police on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old man for murdering a 42-year-old who warned him to stop harassing his minor daughter.
Anwar (42), a goods auto driver from Shanthinagar in central Bengaluru, was allegedly stabbed by Zahid, who works at an electrical appliances shop.
According to police, Zahid was harassing Anwar’s 15-year-old daughter to reciprocate his love. He intercepted her as she stepped out or walked back home from college. Three months ago, Anwar warned Zahid to stop troubling his daughter.
But Zahid grew belligerent and started harassing her frequently. He also loitered around her house.
Anwar then decided to complain to Zahid’s parents. On Saturday night, he visited Zahid’s house and told his parents about the trouble their son was causing. This infuriated Zahid and he got into a heated argument with Anwar. He eventually picked up a knife and stabbed Anwar in the neck, police said.
Anwar was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police later arrested Zahid.