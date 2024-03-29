Youth fined for performing wheelies

Bharath, a resident of Srinagar in the southwestern part of the city, was caught performing wheelies on the Sumanahalli flyover on February 22. Kamakshipalya traffic police filed an FIR against him under IPC section 279 and Section 189. They have also filed a case against him under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The scooter has been impounded at the Mallasandra dumpyard and will be returned to the rider after he pays the fine and receives court clearance.