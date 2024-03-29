JOIN US
Bengaluru

Youth fined for performing wheelies

The scooter has been impounded at the Mallasandra dumpyard and will be returned to the rider after he pays the fine and receives court clearance.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 20:25 IST

Bengaluru: A 19-year-old man who was detained and had his scooter impounded for doing wheelies has been ordered by the Metropolitan Magistrate Traffic Court II to pay a fine of Rs 9,000.

Bharath, a resident of Srinagar in the southwestern part of the city, was caught performing wheelies on the Sumanahalli flyover on February 22. Kamakshipalya traffic police filed an FIR against him under IPC section 279 and Section 189. They have also filed a case against him under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The scooter has been impounded at the Mallasandra dumpyard and will be returned to the rider after he pays the fine and receives court clearance.

(Published 28 March 2024, 20:25 IST)
