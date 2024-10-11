YouTuber held for extorting money from bakeries in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police arrested a 44-year-old YouTuber on charges of threatening bakery owners over cleanliness and extorting money from them.</p>.<p>The Hulimavu police apprehended Mohammad Shafi, a resident of Bommanahalli, on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened a local bakery owner and extorted Rs 10,000.</p>.Bengaluru police bust counterfeit currency racket.<p>Following a complaint, the police reviewed CCTV footage from the bakery, identifying Shafi as the suspect. They believe he has extorted money from over 10 establishments through similar threats.</p>.<p>A senior officer stated that Shafi ran a YouTube channel called “Prajapara”, where he would visit bakeries, film cleanliness conditions, and later intimidate owners, claiming he would have their licences cancelled if they didn’t pay up.</p>