YouTuber held for extorting money from bakeries in Bengaluru

The Hulimavu police apprehended Mohammad Shafi, a resident of Bommanahalli, on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened a local bakery owner and extorted Rs 10,000.
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 23:39 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 23:39 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakaCrime

