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Zero FIR filed in Bengaluru alleging conspiracy behind Ajit Pawar’s death

Ajit and four others had died on January 28 when a Bombardier Learjet 45 aircraft carrying them crashed near Baramati Airport, Pune.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 14:28 IST
India NewsBengaluruPlane CrashMaharashtraAjit PawarFIRBengaluru'Rohit Pawar

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