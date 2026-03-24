<p>Bengaluru: A Zero FIR was registered at the High Grounds police station in Central <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, alleging a conspiracy behind the death of late <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/plane-crash">plane crash</a>. </p><p>The FIR was registered on March 23 following a complaint by Maharashtra MLA Rohit Rajendra Pawar (40), nephew of Ajit. </p><p>“The complainant had approached various police stations in Maharashtra, but they had refused to register an FIR. Hence, a Zero FIR was registered in Bengaluru. As per procedure, the FIR was transferred to the jurisdictional Baramati Rural Police for further investigation,” a senior police source in Bengaluru told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>Ajit and four others had died on January 28 when a Bombardier Learjet 45 aircraft carrying them crashed near Baramati Airport, Pune, Maharashtra. </p><p>“The complainant had previously approached Marine Drive Police Station (25.02.2026) and Baramati Police Station (26.02.2026) without an FIR being registered, and was subsequently informed by Pune CID that they were examining only the Accidental Death Report angle. This complaint is therefore filed seeking criminal investigation independent of the limited technical inquiry conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau ('AAIB'),” the FIR stated. </p>.Rahul Gandhi demands fair & transparent investigation into Ajit Pawar's plane crash.<p>“The complainant contends that the incident was the result of a larger criminal conspiracy aimed at eliminating the Deputy Chief Minister. The material available discloses systematic violations of aviation safety regulations, deliberate falsification of records, gross negligence in maintenance and operations, and a pattern of conduct that directly and foreseeably caused the deaths of those aboard.” </p><p>The FIR also quoted a DGCA safety audit report declaring and admitting that aircraft of the VSR Company were found to be negligent, not airworthy and therefore were grounded. </p><p>“Aircraft VT-SSK was being operated in systematic violation of mandatory safety standards. More gravely, investigation has revealed that VSR allegedly under-recorded the aircraft's actual flight hours in official logbooks. Credible information suggests the aircraft may have, in fact, accumulated flight hours in excess of 8,000 hours, far beyond its certified safe operational limits,” the FIR noted. </p><p>Rohit further alleged that the original crew scheduled for the flight was replaced at the last minute as they were “stuck in traffic at 6.30 am” — an explanation he called implausible given the time of the day. </p><p>He also claimed that the late Chief Pilot Sumit Kapoor, who commanded the aircraft on the day of the crash, had a documented history of alcohol-related violations. </p><p>“In the final recorded seconds of the flight, co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak transmitted the words 'OH SHIT OH SHIT'. Chief Pilot Kapoor was entirely silent, no emergency declaration, no distress call, no corrective action. This complete absence of response from the commanding pilot in a life-threatening emergency is consistent with either incapacitation due to alcohol or deliberate inaction,” Rohit alleged.</p>