<p>Bengaluru: Science enthusiasts gathered at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jawaharlal-nehru-planetarium">Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium</a> (JNP) on Friday to watch shadows disappear.</p>.<p>At exactly 12.18 pm, for one minute, the sun stood directly overhead, making shadows from vertical objects vanish completely.</p>.<p>The main attraction was a gnomon, a simple vertical stick. Under normal conditions, the stick casts a long shadow that moves with the sun. During this event, the sun was positioned so precisely overhead that light travelled straight down, leaving no shadow on the ground.</p>.<p>Planetarium Director BR Guruprasad said science should be fun for <br>everyone.</p>.Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium announces summer science workshops, extra shows for children.<p>“For young visitors especially, the planetarium offered something a textbook cannot replicate and moments like this are irreplaceable. This was a direct, sensory encounter with a concept that might otherwise remain abstract. A child who watches a shadow disappear will ask why, and that curiosity is what is important,” he said.</p>.<p>“Because <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>is close to the equator, we see this twice a year. Different cities see it at different times based on where they are located on the map,” he added.</p>