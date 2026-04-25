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Zero Shadow Day: For one magic minute, Bengaluru appears shadowless

At exactly 12.18 pm, for one minute, the sun stood directly overhead, making shadows from vertical objects vanish completely.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 21:12 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 21:12 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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