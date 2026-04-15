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'Zombie drug' viral video: Wait, don't forward that!

To explore how such misinformation takes root, Metrolife consulted experts on identifying fake news
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 02:45 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 02:45 IST
BengaluruMetrolife

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