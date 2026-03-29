Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Bengaluru's Indira Gandhi institute of child health gets 450-bed new building

The eight-storey building cost Rs 135 crore to construct and aims to improve cancer care.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 19:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 March 2026, 19:55 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaHospitalHealthcare

Follow us on :

Follow Us