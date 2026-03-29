<p>Bengaluru: The state-run Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) on Saturday got a new 450-bedded building on its existing premises in Siddapura. </p>.<p>The eight-storey building cost Rs 135 crore to construct and aims to improve cancer care. It will also house 50 neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) and assist with organ transplantations. </p>.<p>The institution currently operates 450 beds, annually treating approximately 1.78 lakh outpatients and 21,000 inpatients, while performing around 5,000 surgeries. </p>.<p>Dr Sharanprakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, said, "Nimhans-like institutes and endocrinology centres will be established in Mysuru and Kalaburagi, on the lines of Jayadeva hospital. A dedicated children’s hospital, modelled after Indira Gandhi children’s hospital, will be built in Kalaburagi at a cost of Rs 100 crore". He urged the public to use the new facilities. </p>