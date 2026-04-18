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Bescom electricity bills set to be dearer from May

Bescom officials justified the true-up charges, saying they are required since the actual performance of the company and the projections approved by the KERC would be different.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 22:03 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 22:03 IST
BengaluruBESCOM

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