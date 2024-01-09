Bescom GMO among six raided by Lokayukta in disproportionate assets cases

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday morning began raids at the residences of six government officials in over 30 locations in different parts of the state, including Bengaluru.
Officials said the raids were being held in connection with disproportionate assets cases.
Well-placed sources in the Lokayukta police revealed that searches were under way at the properties of M L Nagaraj, Chief General Manager, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom); DM Padmanabha, Panchayat Development Officer (PDO), Bengaluru; N Satish, superintendent engineer, Bengaluru; Syed Muneer Ahmed, assistant executive engineer, Bengaluru; HS Suresh, member, Chennenahalli Grama Panchayat and Manjesh B, member secretary and joint director of Town and Country Planning, Ramanagara.
“Based on a disproportionate assets case registered against M L Nagaraju, Chief General Manager, Bescom, searches were conducted at five locations in Kudligi, Bellary and two locations in Bengaluru City. It has been found that he has nine sites, three houses, two petrol bunks, education institutions and agricultural land at four places,” a Lokayukta official said.
The state Ombudsman said that during searches, they also found five acres of agricultural land with a farmhouse in Tumakuru, a commercial building and industrial shed in Somapura, and a four-floored house in AGB Layout belonging to Padmanabh, the PDO of Kundana Grama Panchayath.
Further searches are on.