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Homeindiakarnataka

BESCOM, KPTCL employees protest against power sector privatisation in Karnataka's Tumakuru

Protesters urged the union and state governments to abandon plans to allow private companies into electricity distribution, describing the proposal as both anti-farmer and anti-public.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 00:30 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 00:30 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTumakuru

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