BESCOM, KPTCL employees protest against power sector privatisation in Karnataka's Tumakuru

<p>Tumakuru: Hundreds of employees of the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) staged a protest in Tumakuru on Thursday against the proposed privatisation of the power distribution sector, warning that the move would adversely affect farmers, consumers, and employees.</p>.<p>The demonstration was held in front of the Bescom office under the leadership of Bescom Superintending Engineer Narasimhamurthy and KPTCL Superintending Engineer Shivakumar. </p>.<p>Protesters urged the union and state governments to abandon plans to allow private companies into electricity distribution, describing the proposal as both anti-farmer and anti-public.</p>.<p>Addressing the gathering, Narasimhamurthy said Bescom, a government-owned utility, has been providing quality and reliable services to consumers across the region. He expressed concern that granting power distribution licenses to private firms, including Tata Power, could result in higher costs and reduced service security for consumers.</p>.<p>He argued that private companies would supply electricity to farmers only when government subsidies are released on time. In the absence of such subsidies, they may disconnect power connections, causing severe hardship to the farming community. He also warned that privatisation could threaten the service security and future prospects of thousands of employees working in the power sector.</p>.<p>Calling for wider public support, Narasimhamurthy said farmers, consumers, and social organisations should join hands with electricity employees to oppose privatisation and protect public-sector power utilities.</p>.<p>KPTCL Superintending Engineer Shivakumar alleged that the government was attempting to weaken the public electricity sector in a manner similar to what happened in the telecommunications industry. Referring to the entry of private telecom operators, he claimed that government-run services had gradually lost their dominance after private companies expanded their market presence.</p>.<p>The protesters also expressed concern over reports that Tata Power is seeking electricity distribution licenses in 19 districts of Karnataka. Bescom Executive Engineer Prashanth Kudligi claimed that the company has already begun recruiting engineers and linemen, raising fears about the future of existing employees.</p>.<p>The protesters demanded that the government halt privatisation efforts and continue strengthening the public power distribution system in the interest of consumers, farmers, and employees.</p>.<p>The protest witnessed participation from hundreds of Bescom and KPTCL officials, engineers, linemen, and staff members. Bescom officials Prakash M V, Jagadish G, Somashekar Gowda, Purushotham, H Thimmappa, M H Venkataramanaiah, and others were present.</p>.<p><strong>Farmers oppose</strong></p>.<p>Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Haagu Hasiru Sena staged a protest against the proposed privatisation of the power distribution sector in the state, and they threatened to stage a massive protest across the state if the government does not step back from allowing private companies.</p>.<p>Sena state working president A Govindraju said that along with three farm laws, the union government proposed privatisation of power distribution in 2019. After the Samyukta Kisan Sangha staged a 1,100 days protest, the centre withdrew three farm laws, not the privatisation of power distribution. If power distribution is privatised, farmers and several others will be in trouble.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - In Kolar Meanwhile CPI(M) Kolar District Committee members demanded the state government not to allow private players in the power sector. Its secretary P R Suryanarayana alleged that the centre has been making conspiracy for the last nine years to allow private players in power distribution which needs to be opposed. He also criticised the Congress party saying the grand old party opposed private players in the power sector but now the Congress ruled government is showing interest in private companies. Keeping the interest of farmers rural people the government should drop the proposal.</p>