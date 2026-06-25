Bescom urges consumers to apply for power supply under OC exemption scheme by July 6

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bescom">Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom)</a> has urged eligible consumers to apply for permanent electricity connections under the government’s one-time exemption scheme for buildings without an Occupancy Certificate (OC) before July 6, 2026.</p>.<p>The state government, in its order dated June 22, 2026, granted a one-time relaxation allowing permanent electricity connections for residential buildings constructed without an OC on plots measuring up to 2,400 sqft, with a permissible variation of 20%.</p>.<p>Applicants have been directed to submit their requests within 15 days of the order.</p>.<p>According to Bescom, implementation of the scheme has already begun for properties that fall within the eligibility criteria. Consumers have been advised to approach their nearest Bescom sub-division office or apply through the utility’s official website.</p>.<p>To ensure smooth processing, Bescom offices will remain open even on select public holidays, including June 26 (Muharram–last day), June 27 (fourth Saturday), June 28 (Sunday), and July 5 (Sunday).</p>.Karnataka govt issues order on OC relief for power connection.<p>Under the scheme, Bescom will automatically process pending applications for permanent connections from owners who completed construction by May 31 and have already applied for electricity supply. Such applicants need only provide their application number and date. A geo-tagged photograph of the building will be captured in the presence of both the applicant and the Bescom official concerned.</p>.<p>For buildings completed by May 31 that are currently operating on a temporary electricity connection, applicants are required to submit a geo-tagged photograph of the structure, taken in the presence of the applicant. This can be submitted either at the Bescom sub-division office or through the online portal.</p>.<p>In cases where residential buildings were completed by May 31, but have neither applied for a temporary nor permanent connection, owners must obtain a geo-tagged photograph in the presence of officials and submit it at the nearest Bescom sub-division office.</p>.<p>Bescom has reiterated that all eligible applicants must complete the process within the stipulated deadline.</p>