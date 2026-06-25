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Homeindiakarnataka

Bescom urges consumers to apply for power supply under OC exemption scheme by July 6

According to Bescom, implementation of the scheme has already begun for properties that fall within the eligibility criteria.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 23:26 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 23:26 IST
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