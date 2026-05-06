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Beyond the ruins: The forgotten capitals of Karnataka’s Deccan

Hemavathi is not alone; other lesser-known capitals near Bengaluru, such as Manne and Penukonda, also share this obscurity.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 18:24 IST
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A finely carved perforated stone window at the Doddeswara Temple in Hemavathi.

A finely carved perforated stone window at the Doddeswara Temple in Hemavathi.

Credit: Photo by author

The Kapileshwara Temple at Manne.

The Kapileshwara Temple at Manne.

Credit: Photo by author

Sri Vijaya Jinalaya in Manne.

Sri Vijaya Jinalaya in Manne.

Credit: Photo by author

Gagan Mahal in Penukonda.

Gagan Mahal in Penukonda.

Credit: Photo by author

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Published 06 May 2026, 18:24 IST
India NewsKarnatakaManyapuraPenukondaHemavathi

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