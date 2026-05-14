Bhagva will not be allowed, need to do cabinet reshuffle: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> said that they need to do cabinet reshuffle. He will visit and meet AICC leaders in Delhi when he is invited.</p><p>The CM was speaking to media near his residence in Mysuru on Thursday morning.</p><p>Regarding comments by Opposition leaders on withdrawal of ban on Hijab for students up to class 12, he said that they have withdrawn ban on wearing</p><p>Janivara, Turban, Shivadara, Rudrakshi which ever is already being practiced traditionally as per faith of respective communities. </p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah unable to meet party high command; likely to visit Delhi next month.<p>Bhagva is not allowed or new orange turban or anything new introduced now is not allowed, he said.</p><p>Regarding PM Narendra Modi's measure to curtail the length of escort convey he said, "It's a not right measure. It will be a temporary measure. We will check if other states have also adopted this. They have to consult experts in other countries and decide on it."</p><p>Regarding NEET issue he said that while State conducted CET well, Central Government started conducting NEET. If they are unable to handle it well, it is affecting the students who had worked so hard.</p><p>The CM took up Mysuru city rounds and inspected major developmental works taken up.</p>