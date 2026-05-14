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Bhagva will not be allowed, need to do cabinet reshuffle: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Regarding comments by Opposition leaders on withdrawal of ban on Hijab for students up to class 12, he said that they have withdrawn ban on wearing
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahCabinet Reshuffle

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