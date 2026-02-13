<p>Hubballi: Demanding the withdrawal of four labour codes, reintroduction of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and withdrawal of amendments to land reforms and APMC acts, members of trade unions took out protest rallies in the twin cities on Thursday, as part of the nationwide general strike call given by the Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU).</p><p>Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC), All India Krishak Khet Majdoor Sangathan (AIKKMS), Autorickshaw Drivers’ Federation and other trade unions took out a protest rally from Sangolli Rayanna Circle to Dr B R Ambedkar Circle in Hubballi. </p><p>They also raised slogans and displayed placards. Mahesh Pattar, B A Mudhol, and others were present.</p>.Protests, rallies mark 'Bharat Bandh' in Mysuru region.<p>Submitting a memorandum to prime minister and chief minister through the tahsildar’s office staff, they lamented that the four labour codes would push labourers into neo-slavery, would weaken the concept of welfare state, and would allow corporates to go for unrestricted profit making. These codes would suppress the right of labourers to form unions, and would reduce their collective bargaining power. They facilitate the protection of interests of capitalists only, protesters charged. </p><p>State government should withdraw the gazette notification of labour codes and should oppose the codes introduced by the Union government, they said.</p><p>Demanding the restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme by withdrawing the VB-G RAM-G Act, protesters said the new act would suppress the guarantee of work for rural labourers. Privatisation of electricity transmission and supply would do injustice to farmers and other common people, making them deprived of subsidised service, protesters said.</p><p>Insurance amendment act, motor vehicle amendment act, and seeds act should be withdrawn. Minimum wages should be ensured, and scheme workers should be given gratuity and other retirement benefits. Social security should be provided to unorganised sector workers, and the service of outsourced workers should be regularised. Minimum support price (MSP) should be guaranteed for agricultural produces, and they should be kept out of GST. Steps should also be taken to check price rise, they demanded.</p><p>In Dharwad</p><p>Extending support to the general strike, the All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) district committee, CITU, AIKKMS and other organisations staged a protest in Dharwad, demanding that all vacant posts be filled immediately, contract and outsourcing system be abandoned, and other demands of the youth be fulfilled.</p><p>Unemployment is rampant in the country, and the Union government, despite talking about creating new jobs, is not even filling up the vacant posts in its departments to the full extent, they alleged.</p>