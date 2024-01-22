JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

Bharat Ratna for Shivakumara Swami: Will write to Centre, says Siddaramaiah

He was addressing the gathering at the fifth death anniversary celebrations of the pontiff at the Siddaganga mutt here.
Last Updated 21 January 2024, 20:38 IST

Tumakuru, dhns: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Sunday that the state government would write to the Centre, demanding that the ‘Bharat Ratna’ be conferred on Siddaganga seer Shivakumara Swami. 

He was addressing the gathering at the fifth death anniversary celebrations of the pontiff at the Siddaganga mutt here.

“His achievements deserve a Bharat Ratna. We will write to the Centre on this. The government will provide all help to instal a statue of the seer near Veerapura (Shivakumara Swami’s birthplace) in Magadi taluk of Ramanagar district,” the CM said. 

In his speech, BJP parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa said, “Hindus are constantly under attack. The state government should release grants to all sections of the society without appeasing any one particular community.”

(Published 21 January 2024, 20:38 IST)
