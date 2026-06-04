Bhatkal to witness bandh today over demolition of Murinakatte

<p>Bhatkal: A voluntary bandh and protest rally will be held in Bhatkal town on June 5 (Friday) afternoon to condemn the demolition of the Murinakatte. The voluntary bandh has been called jointly by Vishva Hindu Parishad, Hindu Jagarana Vedike, Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations.</p>.<p>The rally will begin at 3:00 pm from the Channapatna Hanuman Temple and proceed to the taluk administration building, where a memorandum will be submitted to the authorities.</p>.<p>Ahead of the protest, activists from Hindu organisations have been visiting gram panchayat limits across the taluk to mobilise public support and encourage participation. Appeals have also been made to leaders of various communities, autorickshaw drivers' unions, taxi associations and educational institutions to extend co-operation.</p>.‘Murinakatte’ dispute: Prohibitory orders clamped in Bhatkal.<p>The Bhatkal Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Association and Hindu shopkeepers have already announced their support for the protest. Several Hindu communities, including the Bhatkal Namadhari Samaj, have also extended unconditional backing.</p>.<p>The Bhatkal Education Trust has declared a half-day holiday for its educational institutions in view of the bandh. Hundreds of people are expected to participate in the protest, and as a precautionary measure, tight police security arrangements have been made across the town.</p>.<p><strong>Liquor sale banned</strong></p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner K Lakshmi Priya has ordered a one-day ban on the sale of liquor across Bhatkal taluk in view of a protest march to be held by Hindu organisations in Bhatkal town on Friday over the Murinakatte issue, citing law and order concerns.</p>.<p>According to the order, all liquor shops and bars in Bhatkal taluk must remain closed from 6:00 am to 12 midnight. The transport and sale of liquor during this period have also been strictly prohibited.</p>