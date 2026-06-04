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Homeindiakarnataka

Bhatkal to witness bandh today over demolition of Murinakatte

The rally will begin at 3:00 pm from the Channapatna Hanuman Temple and proceed to the taluk administration building, where a memorandum will be submitted to the authorities.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 18:17 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 18:17 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakabhatkal

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