Bhatkal unit of VHP warns of massive protest, demands restoration of Murinakatte within 48 hrs

<p>Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada district: The Bhatkal unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vhp">VHP</a>) has warned of a massive protest if the district administration does not reconstruct the damaged Murinakatte at its location within 48 hours.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, VHP Bhatkal unit president Ramakrishna Naik said that Murinakatte was constructed at the site earmarked by the police on Sunday.</p>.‘Murinakatte’ dispute: Prohibitory orders clamped in Bhatkal.<p>“However, the same platform was damaged by a group of Muslims. It is suspected that there were 3,000 people in that group but the police have registered case only against 8. But, they have registered case against 50 Hindus, who condemned and protested against the damage caused to the platform,” he added.</p>.<p>He demanded that all the people involved in damaging the platform must be booked. </p>