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Homeindiakarnataka

Bhatkal unit of VHP warns of massive protest, demands restoration of Murinakatte within 48 hrs

VHP Bhatkal unit president Ramakrishna Naik said that Murinakatte was constructed at the site earmarked by the police on Sunday.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 00:06 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 00:06 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaVHP

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