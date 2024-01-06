Bhovi children walk barefoot to this school to avoid paying hefty fine for purification rituals

Chickmagaluru: Students from Bhovi community, a scheduled caste, walk barefoot to their government high school in Gerumaradi Gollarahatti in Tarikere taluk, despite receiving free shoes from the government.
“Students fearing the consequences of defiling children from Gollarahatti, including paying a hefty fine for purification rituals, have stopped wearing footwear to schools,” a teacher serving in the school told DH on condition of anonymity.
Steeped in superstitions, residents of Gollarahatti settlements across Chikkamagaluru district believe that a member of the community is defiled if they come in contact with the shoe or slipper worn by others.
The school has 80 students and majority of them are from Gollarahatti. A few students are from Bovi and other communities belonging to the lower strata of the society. “A student from Gollarahatti who has been defiled, is forbidden from entering the colony. The cost of cleansing rituals that follow, including Ganga puja, is estimated around Rs 5,000. This entire purification expenses are borne by the parents of the child whose shoes come in contact with the child from Gollarahatti,” a teacher said.
Most parents are poor and the cleansing expenses have forced parents to send their children barefoot to school.
Even teachers take precautions to ensure that their footwear does not come into contact with the children from Gollarahatti. For they too are not exempted from cleansing rituals.