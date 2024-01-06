Bhovi children walk barefoot to this school to avoid paying hefty fine for purification rituals

The school has 80 students and majority of them are from Gollarahatti. A few students are from Bovi and other communities belonging to the lower strata of the society. “A student from Gollarahatti who has been defiled, is forbidden from entering the colony. The cost of cleansing rituals that follow, including Ganga puja, is estimated around Rs 5,000. This entire purification expenses are borne by the parents of the child whose shoes come in contact with the child from Gollarahatti,” a teacher said.