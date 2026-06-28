Bid to kill Youth Congress office-bearer Abbas Hussain foiled; 7 arrested

<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch said that an alleged plot to kill state Youth Congress general secretary Abbas Hussain was foiled with the arrest of 7 people, including 2 relatives of slain history-sheeter Hyder Ali. </p>.<p>The arrested are Shakeel, Sumant, Shivaprasad, Sharavana alias Sonu, Vinod alias Juttu, Nishant and Prem. Police said the gang conspired to kill Hussain to avenge the murder of Hyder, who was hacked to death in Ashok Nagar station limits a year ago. Investigators said Hyder’s brother Shabbir Ali had given a contract to eliminate Abbas and the gang had assembled 30 lethal weapons, including long machetes, knives and daggers.</p>.<p>It was preparing to execute the attack using cars and bikes. Acting on a tip-off, CCB arrested the suspects and seized the weapons. Shabbir remains at large. </p>