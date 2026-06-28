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Homeindiakarnataka

Bid to kill Youth Congress office-bearer Abbas Hussain foiled; 7 arrested

Police said the gang conspired to kill Hussain to avenge the murder of Hyder, who was hacked to death in Ashok Nagar station limits a year ago.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 22:14 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 22:14 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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