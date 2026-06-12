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Homeindiakarnataka

Bidadi farmers booked over township protest; Priyank Kharge hints at dropping case

5 farmers and 5 KRS activists were booked for holding the rally without obtaining prior administrative permission.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 21:42 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 21:42 IST
Karnataka NewsBidadiPriyank Kharge

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