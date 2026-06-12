Bidadi farmers booked over township protest; Priyank Kharge hints at dropping case

<p>Bengaluru: The police have booked a few farmers and activists protesting against the proposed township project in Bidadi, even as Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the government would close the FIR if investigations revealed the case was wrongly filed. </p>.<p>A First Information Report was filed following a massive bike rally organised by farmers and Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS) activists on June 6 against the state government’s plans to acquire more than 7,000 acres of land for the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) in Bidadi. </p>.Bidadi township: A test of balance.<p>Five farmers and five KRS activists were booked under sections 189 and 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaha Sanhita for holding the rally without obtaining prior administrative permission, thereby allegedly resorting to unlawful assembly and disrupting public peace. </p>.<p>After the booking of farmers attracted widespread criticism, Home Minister Kharge said he would take necessary action after gathering more information from the local level on what exactly happened. </p>.<p>“Everyone must work within the framework of the law, whether it is myself, labourers or farmers. We had provided guidelines on boundaries and limitations. If there has been a violation of these rules, a local FIR is filed. I will gather complete information on what exactly transpired at the local level,” the minister told reporters in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Defending the government’s stance, Kharge said the administration is pro-farmer and not taking away any land against the wishes of landowners.</p>.<p>“Land is being taken only from those who are giving it voluntarily. If anyone has grievances, they have already approached the courts to seek legal remedies. However, the BJP and the JD(S) are trying to turn this into a major political issue,” he alleged.</p>.<p>Kharge added that local leaders and the respective MLAs had full information on the matter and that a suitable action would be taken after a review.</p>.<p>Yashavantha T, leader of the Prantha Raitha Sangha, termed the FIR “completely fabricated” and “politically motivated”.</p>.<p>“The police have slapped false cases of unlawful assembly and breach of peace just to shoo the farmers away from the protest sites. The government cannot scare the farming community into submission with these intimidating tactics,” Yashavantha said.</p>.<p>“Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who has vocalised his support for calls to protect the Andaman islands, should first look at home and stop destroying fertile agricultural fields right here,” he added.</p>.<p>Despite the police case, farmer leaders have warned that they will escalate the agitation.</p>