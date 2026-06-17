Bidadi Township: Farmers threaten 'Vidhana Soudha Chalo'

<p>Bengaluru: Ramping up its opposition against the state government’s urban expansion policies, the Samyukta Horata Karnataka (SHK) and Byramangala Mattu Kanchugaranahalli Raithara Bhu Horata Hitharakshana Sangha have threatened a massive, state-wide agitation and a ‘Vidhana Soudha Chalo’ march if the proposed Bidadi Township project is not scrapped immediately.</p>.<p>At a meeting held in Bidadi, farmer leaders, including T Yashavantha, said, “The core committee resolved to issue a strict deadline to the chief minister after submitting a comprehensive dossier detailing 80% to 89% of the local landowners, who are strictly refusing to part with their properties.</p>.<p>They indicated that if the state fails to withdraw the preliminary notifications within the stipulated deadline, thousands of farmers from across Karnataka will march to Bengaluru to lay siege to the state secretariat.</p>.<p>The coalition slammed the recent move to float a Rs 26-crore consultancy tender to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the township.</p>.<p>Leaders termed the expenditure an ‘illegal and premature exercise’ given that the land acquisition process itself remains incomplete and fiercely contested by local communities.</p>.<p>The farm leaders warned that if the government uses administrative machinery to bulldoze public dissent, the agitation will escalate into an indefinite national-level protest, drawing inspiration from the Devanahalli-Channarayapatna farmers’ struggle.</p>