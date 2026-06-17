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Homeindiakarnataka

Bidadi Township: Farmers threaten 'Vidhana Soudha Chalo'

They indicated that if the state fails to withdraw the preliminary notifications within the stipulated deadline, thousands of farmers from across Karnataka will march to Bengaluru to lay siege to the state secretariat.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 23:39 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 23:39 IST
Karnataka NewsfarmersBidadiFarmers Portest

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