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Bidadi township: Karnataka government starts issuing compensation cheques to farmers amid protest

REAL(I)TY BITES: Won’t force farmers to give up land, says Priyank Kharge
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 00:16 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 00:16 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBidadi

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