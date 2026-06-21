Bidadi township: Karnataka government starts issuing compensation cheques to farmers amid protest

<p>Bengaluru: A major fight broke out over the government’s plan to build a new township in Bidadi. While farmer groups and opposition leaders are getting ready for a massive protest march on Sunday, the state government has started giving out compensation money to farmers who agreed to part with their land.</p><p>Local MLA H C Balakrishna handed over the first set of cheques to over seven farmers from Kempaiahanapalya village on Friday evening.</p><p>The government has fixed the land price at Rs 2.30 crore per acre. The payout also includes extra money depending on the types of crops growing on the land. </p><p>The Magadi MLA said that out of three villages: Kempayyanapalya, Mandalahalli and Vaderahalli chosen for the project, nearly 270 farmers have applied for the money and had written their consent letters. The compensation money for the remaining farmers will be transferred through RTGS, he said. </p><p>Meanwhile, Home Minister Priyank Kharge told reporters that land is only being taken from people who agree to it. Speaking about land acquisition, Kharge said, “Out of 7,500 acres, farmers have agreed to give over 6,000 acres. We cannot do anything by force. In the past, when farmers said no, we gave their land back.”</p>.<p><strong>Govt misleading farmers:</strong> <strong>H D Kumaraswamy</strong></p><p>However, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy called the cheque distribution a trick to tempt poor families. He also asked why a politician (the MLA) was handing out chques instead of government officers. “They want to take over 500 acres, so why did they give cheques to only a few people? This is just to trick the farmers,” Kumaraswamy told the reporters.</p><p>He warned farmers that selling their land is a bad idea in the long run. “Taking Rs 2.30 crore now might seem like a lot of money. If you put it in a bank, you will get some interest. But if you keep your land, its value will grow to Rs 20 crore in the future. This land belongs to your ancestors. Do not lose it,” he said.</p><p>Kumaraswamy announced that he will soon hold a meeting to show old government records proving how current leaders have changed their words on this project. </p><p>JD(S) foot march today The JD(S) will take out a massive foot match on Sunday at Bidadi against the Bidadi Township project. The march will be lead by party youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy and it will start from Anchipura village and end at Hosuru village with a public gathering. The foot march will cover Anchipura Calony Bannigiri Marave Gowdadana Doddi Gundutopu Gollahalli Kodipalya and Hosuru. </p><p>“Government has issued final notification to acquire over 518 acres of agricultural land in these villages and is ready to acquire 7481 acres more. This is affecting 755 farmer families which are producing six lakh litres of milk a month and is uprooting over 10 lakh trees. We are organising this march to help the farmers save their land” Nikhil said in a statement.</p>