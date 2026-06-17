'Bidadi township porject was your brainchild’, Congress reminds H D Kumaraswamy

<p>Bengaluru: Seeking to turn the tables on senior JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who has been vociferously opposing the Bidadi township project, the ruling Congress on Tuesday sought to remind him that he had conceived the project in 2006, when he was heading the BJP-JD(S) coalition government. </p>.<p>The campaign against the Bidadi township project is aimed at tarnishing Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's image, said the Congress. Addressing a press conference at the KPCC office in Bengaluru, Congress spokesman M Lakshman, who dubbed the township project Kumaraswamy's 'brainchild', said, "The then Kumaraswamy government had, on September 23, 2006 approved five townships across 60,700 acres in Nandagudi, Kasaba, Bidadi, Solur and Sathanur, including a 9,484-acre township in Bidadi." </p>.<p>Not only had Kumaraswamy notified the land, the then government had also accepted Rs 400 crore from the real-estate firm DLF, which had withdrawn from the project, after waiting for two years for the land to be handed over, said Lakshman. "Before demitting office, Kumaraswamy declared the area a 'red zone', effectively stalling development in the area. Later B S Yediyurappa modified the proposal, while the D V Sadananada Gowda government acquired 912 acres of land with farmers being paid Rs 60 to 80 lakh per acre. The land was subsequently allotted to industries. Why did Kumaraswamy not oppose it then," asked Lakshman. </p>.<p>Defending the fresh notification issued on May 27 for 7,481 acres, Lakshman said it was the seventh preliminary notification for the project and dismissed Kumaraswamy’s allegation of a ₹33,000-crore scam as “baseless”.</p>.<p>“The government’s role is limited to acquiring land and facilitating development of an industrial and residential corridor. Let Kumaraswamy and opposition leader R Ashoka explain how the government, Shivakumar or any middleman can make money from the project,” he said.</p>.<p>Arguing that the project was needed to ease Bengaluru’s growing infrastructure and congestion challenges, Lakshman said IT companies contributing nearly ₹2 lakh crore in taxes annually had long sought better infrastructure. He claimed only 663 of the 6,043 affected landowners across nine villages had categorically refused to part with their land, amounting to about 11% of farmers.</p>.<p>Lakshman said BMRDA had offered compensation of ₹2.14 crore per acre or 9,600 sq ft of developed land. Lakshman also alleged that Anita Kumaraswamy had sought compensation for 35 acres in the project area after land that was earlier transferred through a Special Power of Attorney to one Vinay Gowda M G was restored to her name. He further claimed that Ashoka owns land in the region.</p>