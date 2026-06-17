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Homeindiakarnataka

'Bidadi township porject was your brainchild’, Congress reminds H D Kumaraswamy

The campaign against the Bidadi township project is aimed at tarnishing Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's image, said the Congress.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 23:24 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 23:24 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBidadi

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