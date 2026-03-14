<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday ordered notice to the state government, Karnataka Veterinary Animal and Fisheries Science University, Veterinary College and others in a public interest litigation.</p>.<p>The petitioners challenged the January 8, 2026, government order directing transfer of four acres of KVAFSU situated at the Veterinary College campus, Hebbal for construction of residential quarters of judges of Karnataka high court and to transfer another three acres for construction of super-specialty hospital.</p>.No internal complaints committee in private institutions? License will be cancelled, warns Karnataka women’s commission.<p>The Karnataka Veterinary Association, Bengaluru Veterinary College Alumni and two other organisations have filed the petition. A division bench comprising Justices D K Singh and T M Nadaf directed the authorities to file their response within 10 days. The matter was adjourned to March 25.</p>