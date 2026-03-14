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Bidar vet varsity land transfer: Karnataka High Court notice to state, KVAFSU

The Karnataka Veterinary Association, Bengaluru Veterinary College Alumni and two other organisations have filed the petition.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 23:23 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 23:23 IST
Karnataka NewsBidar

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