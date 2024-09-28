Bifurcation of Belagavi district essential for development: Laxmi Hebbalkar

Belagavi: Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said that bifurcation of Belagavi district is needed for the overall development, since it is big, both geographically and population-wise.

"After Dasara festival, we shall submit letters of all 18 MLAs from the district irrespective of political affiliations to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanding bifurcation," she said.

Hebbalkar told reporters here on Saturday that Belagavi district needed to be divided into two or three districts for meeting development purposes. Letters of all MLAs from the district to meet the demand of bifurcation will be submitted to Siddaramaiah and Revenue Minister Krishna Brye Gowda. It is for the government to decide on two of the three new districts. "I was unaware of the demand that Athani and Bailhongal be made as districts," she said.

"Geographically Belagavi is a big district, so has been the population. Urban areas in the district too have large number of voters. For development we need to take all along and its possible after the district gets bifurcated," she added.