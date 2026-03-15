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Big budgets, bigger losses: Is pan-India ambition hurting Kannada cinema?

When filmmakers only templatise the last big hit, they neglect the wealth of intimate cinematic possibilities in their midst
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 21:32 IST
Karnataka NewsKannada cinemaSpecialsInSight

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