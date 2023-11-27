Big bureaucratic apparatus in place for first Janata Darshan of Siddu 2.0 today

The chief minister’s office has mobilized nearly 1,000 officials, including subordinate staff, to facilitate the Janata Darshan (Jana Spandana) programme starting at 9.30 am on Monday.
The aim is to address citizens’ grievances promptly. As announced by the CM’s office, 550 police and home guards have been deployed to ensure security, while an additional 1,000 officers and subordinate staff will assist Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the first Janata Darshan of his second tenure.
The statement from the CM’s office said that there would be 20 counters to receive complaints, with two additional counters dedicated to meeting the needs of individuals with special requirements and senior citizens.
Following the receipt of complaints, a department-wise classification and software recording will take place.
The CM will personally hear the complaints and provide suggestions once the applicants receive acknowledgment. The note emphasized the requirement of Aadhaar card or ration card for identification of the citizens, to facilitate tracking of the status of the applications.