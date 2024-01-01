Big scam in Virajpet tree-felling permits

Bengaluru: The teak scam in Virajpet is not a standalone case with a four-member team of the Forest Department finding 14 major lapses in tree felling orders issued in three ranges of the division.
On June 20, DH reported on the illegal felling of 66 teak trees, many aged about 100 years, in Ponnampet under Virajpet division. Days later, the government had suspended IFS officer Y Chakrapani, who was the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of Virajpet at the time of incident.
The then Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of the Forest Force) R K Singh had set up a special investigation team (SIT) led by IFS officer Saurabh Kumar to conduct a detailed inquiry into all the felling orders issued by the Virajpet DCF between April 2020 and April 2023.
The team looked into 71 files related to tree felling in Titimati, Virajpet and Ponnampet divisions and found major lapses and violations in issuing felling orders. The law empowers DCF as an authority with full powers for the protection of trees in his division.
According to the rule, public have to take permission of the DCF to fell reserved trees (teak, rosewood, sandalwood and others) grown on their own land.
The Karnataka Forest Rules has specific section for trees grown on leased land in Kodagu district, making prior permission mandatory. Lands where the famer has not paid for the trees are classified as “unredeemed” and the government is considered de-facto owner of the trees.
The report details at least nine instances where the DCF ordered felling of more trees, mostly rosewood and teak, than requested by the applicant. For instance, one Gangamma in Titimati range had sought permission to fell five rose wood trees and eight other trees. The DCF, who is also the tree protection authority, issued an order to fell 55 rosewood and 65 other trees. Similarly, Manusomaiah had sought permission to fell 40 teak trees but the DCF ordered felling of 55 teak trees.
Worryingly, the DCF went against the revenue department in issuing orders. The revenue authorities had clearly said that Manusomaiah had no authority over the 40 teak trees. That opinion was not even mentioned in the record of receipts. In at least two other instances, the DCF ordered felling of trees for applicants cultivating the unredeemed land, where they have no rights over the trees.
Among the 14 violations were cases where the orders were issued in the absence of the Revenue Department’s opinion, which is necessary to confirm the ownership of the land and the trees. In other cases, clearances were obtained from lower-rung officials. “Instead of getting fresh opinion in the case of new felling requests, opinions given 10 years ago were used to issue felling orders,” the report said.
An official privy to the matter said a detailed inquiry will show that the value of the teak, rose wood and other trees cut down in such manner would go beyond Rs 100 crore. “Unfortunately, many documents did not even contain the details about the number of trees felled. A criminal investigation is necessary to understand what transpired in the division,” he said.
To a question, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre said he will look into the report. “Action will be taken as per the rules,” he added. Chakrapani did not respond to a detailed question on the 14 violations.