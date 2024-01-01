Big scam in Virajpet tree-felling permits

The report details at least nine instances where the DCF ordered felling of more trees, mostly rosewood and teak, than requested by the applicant. For instance, one Gangamma in Titimati range had sought permission to fell five rose wood trees and eight other trees. The DCF, who is also the tree protection authority, issued an order to fell 55 rosewood and 65 other trees. Similarly, Manusomaiah had sought permission to fell 40 teak trees but the DCF ordered felling of 55 teak trees.