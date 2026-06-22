Biker charred to death after collision with RTC bus in Karnataka's Mudhol

<p>Mudhol (Bagalkot district): In a horrific accident, a young bike rider was burnt alive after a head-on collision with a RTC bus sparked a massive fire on Soregaon-Mugalkhod route in the taluk on Sunday.</p>.<p>The impact of the crash was such that the bike caught fire, killing Naveen Gorkah (22), a resident of Mudhol town, instantly.</p>.Teacher couple killed in Karnataka's Vijayapura as lorry rams into bike.<p>The accident occurred when Naveen was riding to Mudhol. He rammed his bike into the Badami-Ichalkaranji route bus head-on. Due to the impact, fuel started leaking from the bike, igniting the fire instantly.</p>.<p>The Mudhol police have registered a case.</p>