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Homeindiakarnataka

Biker charred to death after collision with RTC bus in Karnataka's Mudhol

The impact of the crash was such that the bike caught fire, killing Naveen Gorkah (22), a resident of Mudhol town, instantly.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 00:48 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 00:48 IST
Karnataka NewsRoad accidentMudhol

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