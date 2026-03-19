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Biklu Shiva murder case: Default bail granted to four accused

The petitioners challenged the order of the special court for cases involving MP/MLAs, which rejected their application seeking default bail in the case.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 00:08 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 00:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

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