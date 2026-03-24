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Bill seeks to prevent transfer of govt teachers to non-teaching posts in Karnataka

“Transfer from teaching cadre to non-teaching cadre is expressly prohibited,” the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, says.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 22:22 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 22:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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