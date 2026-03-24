<p>The government is introducing a bill to prevent the transfer of government teachers to non-teaching posts. </p>.<p>“Transfer from teaching cadre to non-teaching cadre is expressly prohibited,” the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, says.</p>.<p>The bill has been drafted by the School Education and Literacy Department, and may be tabled in the ongoing session of the Legislature. Amending the 2020 Act, it refers to “critical posts,” which include all teaching posts in government education institutions of the department. The proposed legislation notes that all transfers shall first be to critical posts, and to other posts only when critical posts are unavailable.</p>.<p>The critical posts have been divided into categories 1, 2 and 3. Category 1 includes posts other than the head masters (HMs) and vice-principals in Karnataka Public Schools, Adarsha Vidyalaya and PM SHRI schools. </p>.<p>Category 2 includes posts other than HMs and vice-principals in all other schools and government PU colleges exceeding 250 students or as per the enrolment threshold notified by the government from time to time. Category 3 includes HMs and vice-principals in categories 1 and 2. </p>.<p>The bill has retained provisions from the 2020 Amendment, such as a teacher serving for a minimum of 3 years in a school before seeking transfer, zonal transfers to achieve transfer of teachers across zones and so on. While opting for transfers to teaching posts in District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), College of Teacher Education (CTE) that are outside the counselling process, a teacher must have served continuously in same school for 10 years.</p>.<p><strong>Min 10 years for KK region</strong></p>.<p>In a bid to retain more teachers in the Kalyana Karnataka (KK) region, the bill mandates a minimum service of 10 years for teachers in Kalyana Karnataka region before they seek a transfer out of the region.</p>.<p>It extends exemptions from rationalisation, zonal transfers and priority for request transfers to pregnant teachers and female teachers whose children are aged less than five years.</p>.<p>A source in the school education and literacy department said the endeavour intends to provide a supportive environment for female teachers at home to nurture their children.</p>.<p>“Or else, even after teachers return from maternity/childcare leave and are eager to work, logistical conditions will push them to take leave. Motherhood should not push them to choose between career and family life,” the source added.</p>