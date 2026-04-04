Biocon Foundation launches BioWISE to train 25 women in STEM

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/biocon">Biocon</a> Foundation, in partnership with BeST Cluster and the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), launched the first BioWISE cohort on Friday, onboarding 25 women students from tier-two and tier-three universities for a six-month training programme in biotechnology, life sciences and allied disciplines.</p>.<p>The cohort comprises 15 postgraduates and 10 undergraduates from across the state. They will receive academic training spanning biotechnology, life sciences, microbiology, bioinformatics, and allied disciplines, enabling them to build sustainable careers in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stem">STEM</a>.</p>.<p>The 15 postgraduate students will be placed with leading academic and industry partners, including NCBS, Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology, Indian Institute of Science, and Biocon.</p>.Women in STEM, jobs must follow.<p>They will work alongside scientists and industry professionals on live research and development programmes.</p>.<p>The programme, launched in June 2025, is designed to enhance access, participation, and retention of women from underserved communities in STEM. </p>.<p>It addresses the gap many women face in transitioning from academic training to sustained scientific careers by offering a structured support ecosystem.</p>