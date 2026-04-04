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Biocon Foundation launches BioWISE to train 25 women in STEM

The programme, launched in June 2025, is designed to enhance access, participation, and retention of women from underserved communities in STEM.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 21:19 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 21:19 IST
India NewsKarnatakatrainSTEMBiocon

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