Biodiversity in mind, medicinal plant authority to take sustainable route

The Karnataka State Medicinal Plant Authority (KSMPA) is set to come up with an action plan that seeks to chart a sustainable path to protect biodiversity while facilitating the growth of industries thriving on herbal-based products.
Officials said the last assessment of supply and demand done in 2014-15 had estimated the demand of herbal raw drugs at 5.12 lakh tonnes per annum. The domestic consumption industry stood at 1.95 lakh tonnes. Officials believe the consumption has increased manifold considering the growth of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic industries. After Covid, the annual growth of industries was estimated at 30%, instead of the 10% recorded earlier.
“Of the 243 species in demand, Karnataka is a major supplier of 200 species and the sole supplier in some cases. There are several species that supply high volumes in excess of 100 tonnes per year. About 50% to 70% of the produce is believed to be coming from the wild, mostly from the Western Ghats. However, the records kept by the forest department do not have data on this. There is a need for clarity on the source of herbs from the point of conservation as well as accountability,” a senior official said.
Though medicinal plants have played a major role in India’s economy historically, officials said the demand and supply chain as well as market dynamics have not been studied thoroughly.
Last week, the KSMPA organised a meeting to discuss the state of medicinal plants in Karnataka. Over 200 invitees from different departments, including forest, horticulture and agriculture at the state level to regional officers of the National Medicinal Plant Board discussed the issue in detail.
Besides streamlining the supply chain, the government’s action plan includes measures to prevent over-exploitation of resources, which poses a threat to biodiversity. The authority will have to work closely with the Karnataka Biodiversity Board, Horticulture Department and many organisations involved in the field, officials said.
Access benefit sharing (ABS), a rule to ensure industries pay a small fee to those who provide the resources, was introduced by the Biological Diversity Act enacted by the Centre in 2003 and the subsequent rules introduced by Karnataka in 2005.
“Within the small amount of biological resources whose extraction is visible, there is reluctance on the part of industries
big and small alike to share the benefits with the people. On the other hand, the majority of the resources are exploited in an opaque manner. This needs to stop if we have to protect biodiversity,” sources in the Karnataka Biodiversity Board said.
Senior IFS officer G A Sudarshan, who heads the KSMPA, said an action plan with a holistic view on the production, consumption and conservation of bio resources would be prepared soon.
“The KSMPA will act as a facilitator that will provide backward and forward linkages to producers while keeping a tab on consumption. We will take industries into confidence and help them procure the resources while ensuring that the real owners get their due. The programme also envisages information, education and communication campaigns,” the officer added.
The KSMPA also plans to launch a pilot project to help medicinal plant cultivation farmers in two areas.
“From providing quality planting material to packaging the produce, we will
build a model for other farmers to learn and adopt,” he said.