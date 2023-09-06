Biodiversity in mind, medicinal plant authority to take sustainable route

“Of the 243 species in demand, Karnataka is a major supplier of 200 species and the sole supplier in some cases. There are several species that supply high volumes in excess of 100 tonnes per year. About 50% to 70% of the produce is believed to be coming from the wild, mostly from the Western Ghats. However, the records kept by the forest department do not have data on this. There is a need for clarity on the source of herbs from the point of conservation as well as accountability,” a senior official said.