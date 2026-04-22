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Bitcoin case: Investigation is in final stage, says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

'They will investigate till the necessary information is found. Since it is a technical matter, I feel there has been a delay in gathering information,' he said.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 23:24 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 23:24 IST
Karnataka NewsBitcoinG ParameshwaraN A Haris

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