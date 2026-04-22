<p>Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> on Tuesday said that the investigation into the Bitcoin case is in the final stage and accepted that there may have been delays in gathering information due to the technical nature of the crime. </p>.<p>“A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed regarding the Bitcoin scam. The investigation is in its final stage. It has a national and international scope. Information must be gathered on many issues to submit the final report. Officials have stated that it is in the final stage,” Parameshwara said. </p>.<p>“They will investigate till the necessary information is found. Since it is a technical matter, I feel there has been a delay in gathering information. Instructions have already been given to complete it quickly and file an interim chargesheet,” he added. </p>.Bitcoin scam: Priyank Kharge slams Enforcement Directorate, says ‘big names’ should have been raided.<p>Responding to a question on the ED’s raids against Congress MLA N A Haris’ sons in connection with the Bitcoin case, Parameshwara said that he does not know “the inside details”. </p>.<p>“The ED officials themselves should provide information on what matter the raid was conducted and what was found. Usually, they release a press statement. We must wait until then. If we give statements in the meantime, it becomes irrelevant,” he said.</p>.<p>“If the ED has taken information from the police department regarding this case, I cannot say anything. They have the authority to take information. They might have taken information regarding this same issue. If it’s not this issue but something else, the ED itself will have to clarify,” he added.</p>.<p>The ED, which launched the raids on Mohammed Haris Nalapad and his brother Omar Farook Nalapad on Monday morning, concluded the searches late in the evening. </p>.<p>The search also covered Aqeeb Khan, the grandson of former union minister K Rahman Khan and nephew of Congress leader Mansoor Ali Khan.</p>.<p>An official statement is awaited, while officials continue to search the residence of Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, the prime suspect, in Jayanagar.</p>