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Bitcoin scam: Priyank Kharge slams Enforcement Directorate, says ‘big names’ should have been raided

'The then home minister and those in power...the previous BJP government said nothing happened. But we know what happened,' he said.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 23:55 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 23:55 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsPriyank Kharge

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