Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Biweekly water supply promised in 'intermittent' wards in Hubballi-Dharwad by March-end

Corporators blame KUIDFC, L&T for delay in supply 
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 04:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 04:34 IST
Karnataka NewsWater supplyHubballi-Dharwad

Follow us on :

Follow Us