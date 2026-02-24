BJP accepts donations from beef exporters, but beef-eaters branded anti-nationals: Priyank Kharge
The state minister for Information Technology (IT), Biotechnology (BT) and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), questioned the party on the moral difference between eating beef and running a party funded by beef money.
India’s top beef exporter has made its highest-ever donation to the BJP.
The record-breaking contribution includes ₹30 crore in 2024–25, on top of several earlier fundings through electoral bonds, while the Modi government actively promotes the business and expands meat export… pic.twitter.com/UC4LM5cC33