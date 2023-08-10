BJP accuses Karnataka govt of ‘collecting funds’ for Lok Sabha polls

The BJP MLA said in the run-up to the May polls, the Congress in Karnataka ran 'PayCM' campaign targeting the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai making "baseless allegations" of collecting 40 per cent commission on award of government contracts.

“Now, the contractors are alleging that 15 per cent commission is being collected. What is your answer to this? Are you laying the foundation for the Lok Sabha election through collection?” Ashoka asked.