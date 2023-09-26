BJP, JD(S) politicising Cauvery issue for their gain, not for state or people: CM

About a letter by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda to the Union Government regarding Cauvery issue, he said, "I welcome it but saying that the State Government has failed to handle the issue is not correct. The Congress-led State Government has never lagged behind in protecting the interest of State and the farmers, and it will never fall behind in this. For us, not power, but the interest of people of the State is important," he said.

About the bandh being observed on Cauvery, he said, "Everyone has the right to protest, observe bandh in a democracy. But when they are exercising their fundamental rights, they should ensure that common people and their fundamental rights are not affected. Hence we have passed an order imposing section 144 of CRPC," he said.

On BJP leaders protesting in shorts in Mandya on Monday, Siddaramaiah said, "We have always termed BJP members as 'Chaddis' since many have RSS background. But they should not do politics or politicise the issue for political gain," he said.

Regarding the drought situation in the state, he said, "We have already written a letter to the Central Government relating to the drought. So far we have not received any response."

"Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda too would be meeting the Union Home Minister and Union Agriculture Minister shortly. Instead of taking up 'Chaddi' protest, let all 25 MPs from State pressurise the Central Government to send their Central team to assess drought situation, and get funds to help State," he said.

On BJP leaders calling Congress party of Karnataka as DMK's B team, Siddaramaiah said, "DMK leaders are in Tamil Nadu. Since BJP had an alliance with AIADMK, what should they be called?" he questioned.

He also said that in the entire country, all the anti-BJP forces have united as BJP has failed to keep up their promises in the past nine years and have tried to divide society on emotional issues.

On Women's Reservation Bill, Siddaramaiah said they have done it only for getting votes in the next Lok Sabha elections and not out of honest concern for getting equal rights for women. They are yet to do the 2021 census. Delimitation should happen. This reservation would not be applicable for the next two parliamentary elections,'' he said.

On his visit to Chamarajnagara (where there is belief that CM who visits the district will lose power) he said, "I am strong".