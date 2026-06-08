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Homeindiakarnataka

BJP announces Rajya Sabha candidate from Karnataka, signals end of HD Deve Gowda's Parliamentary innings

In a statement issued around midnight, the saffron party announced the candidature of Prof (Dr) M Nagaraja as its candidate from Karnataka.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 19:16 IST
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PRESS--List of BJP candidate for Biennial Election to the RS & MLC from Karnataka & MP states 07.06.2026.pdf
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Published 07 June 2026, 19:16 IST
India NewsBJPKarnatakaIndian PoliticsRajya Sabhadeve gowda

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