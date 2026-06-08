BJP announces Rajya Sabha candidate from Karnataka, signals end of HD Deve Gowda's Parliamentary innings

<p>New Delhi: BJP on Sunday night announced a candidate for Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka, virtually signalling the end of former Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/hdd-s-rajya-sabha-term-let-bjp-decide-says-hdk-4014862">HD Deve Gowda</a>'s Parliamentary innings. </p><p>It also forced a contest in Madhya Pradesh by fielding a third candidate -- Mahesh Kewat -- putting the fate of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan hanging in balance.</p><p>In a statement issued around midnight, the saffron party announced the candidature of Prof (Dr) M Nagaraja as its candidate from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>. The BJP can win only one of the four seats that are going to polls this time and Gowda was one of the retiring MPs.</p>.<p>In Karnataka, the saffron party had two MPs and JD(S) one retiring later this month while Congress had one. With the Congress having numerical superiority in the Assembly, it is slated to win three seats while leaving one to the Opposition.</p>.BJP to back H D Deve Gowda's re-election to Rajya Sabha with future polls in mind?.<p>Congress has fielded its president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC Secretary Mansoor Ali Khan and Media and Publicity Department chairperson Pawan Khera as its candidates.</p><p>In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has Tarun Chug and Rajneesh Agrawal while Natarajan, a former Lok Sabha MP, was chosen by the Congress.</p><p>However, Kewat’s entry has queered the pitch, as the BJP is planning to capitalise on possible cross-voting from Congress camp owing to Natarajan’s candidacy. As per the Assembly strength, the BJP can win two and the Congress one.</p><p>From the Congress, Digvijaya Singh is the retiring MP from Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>The BJP has also announced two candidates -- Lingaraj Patil and Raghu Kautilya -- for the Karnataka Legislative Council elections.</p>