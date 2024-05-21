BJP appeals to Governor to dismiss Karnataka government, says it failed on all fronts

On the completion of the first anniversary of the ruling Congress government, leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Monday demanded Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to sack the government for “failing on all fronts.”
Addressing a joint press conference with BJP state unit president B Y Vijayendra at the state BJP office, Ashoka alleged that the government, in the last one year, has brought only miseries to women, poor and farmers across the state.
“The Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are never tired of making tall claims about their half-baked guarantee schemes. With the rising attacks on women, we can safely conclude that there is no guarantee of women returning home safely whenever they go out as the state has become a safe haven for criminals and murderers,” the former deputy chief minister said.
Training his guns on Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, he mocked that the government has introduced ‘Congress Tax System’ in the state by charging Rs 100 per sq ft to give permission to building plans. “The tunnel road project is another example, where Congress wants to take huge commissions from those who want to be part of the project,” he said.
Hitting out at the Congress, Vijayendra described the one year in office of the Congress government as 'listless performance' and 'zero development'.
“The Congress has not only emptied the state treasury, but also emptied Cauvery reservoirs during the Lok Sabha elections. For Congress, upholding the interests of Tamil Nadu government was found to be more important than meeting the demand of our people depending on the Cauvery water,” he alleged.
He noted that not a single section of the society, including farmers, labourers, women, youth, industrialists,and backward classes, is happy with this government’s one-year tenure and all have become disillusioned already.
Asserting that law and order had collapsed, Vijayendra said that the state had registered more than 450 murders in the last four months and still, this government had not made any efforts to allay the fears of the people.
