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Homeindiakarnataka

BJP asks Priyank Kharge to clear traffic violation challans of his official vehicle as minister asks people to follow rules

BJP shared some pictures claiming that the minister's own official vehicle was caught overspeeding and violating other safety norms, for which the fines of Rs 2,500 are pending.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 16:28 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 16:28 IST
BJPKarnatakaPriyank Kharge

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