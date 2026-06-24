BJP asks Priyank Kharge to clear traffic violation challans of his official vehicle as minister asks people to follow rules

<p>As Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge urged people to clear pending traffic challans and drive responsibly, BJP took a dig at the minister by flagging alleged traffic violations committed by his official vehicle.</p><p>Reacting to Kharge's post on X, the state BJP shared some pictures claiming that the minister's own official vehicle was caught overspeeding and violating other safety norms, for which the fines of Rs 2,500 are pending.</p>.'They may have to create documents': Priyank Kharge renews demand for RSS to register, hints at legal action .<p>In his post, the Home Minister urged motorists to clear all pending challans under a 50 per cent discount offer, which is valid from June 21 to July 10.</p><p>"Traffic rules aren't just lines on the road; they are lifelines for everyone sharing it with you. One moment of carelessness can undo years of dreams. Not just yours, but someone else's too. This is your opportunity to reset," he said.</p>.<p>Targeting Kharge, BJP replied to the post saying, "We completely agree with you, @PriyankKharge avare! Traffic rules truly are lifelines for everyone sharing the road. But do seatbelts and speed limits simply not apply to you, Mr Kharge? Your vehicle, KA42 GA 0099, has been caught speeding and ignoring basic safety rules."</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>